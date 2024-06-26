Top track

Dowsing, Shidded and Lowercoaster

Ukie Club
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets for our June 26th show with Dowsing, Shidded and Lowercoaster at Ukie Club.

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dowsing

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

