Makena Tate, Rachel Young, Pengwich

The Mint
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Rachel Young

Rachel Young is a rising indie artist with a knack for blending raw emotion with catchy melodies. With unique vocals and introspective lyrics, Rachel weaves relatable stories into music, drawing from her own experiences and observations. Her sound is a fus Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Young

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

