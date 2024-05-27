Top track

Focalistic & SARZ at The. House of Piano

The Bullpen
Mon, 27 May, 3:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soweto Global & Duke Concept present

The House of Piano with headliners Focalistic & Sarz this Memorial Day May 27th at The Bullpen DC.

Get ready to groove at The. House of PIano. This night promises to be a celebration of Amapiano & Afrobeats in the hea...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Soweto Global & Duke Concept
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Focalistic, Sarz, Space FX and 2 more

Venue

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street Southeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

