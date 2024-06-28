DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(20+ PHOTO ID REQUIRED)
Joining us on 28th June, we have the iconic Nadia Jae blessing the decks with some of the most delicious hip-hop & RnB.
The BBC 1Xtra breakfast show host has some iconic DJ sets under her belt, having played sets at the BRITs, Lov...
