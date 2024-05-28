Top track

Amor y Deudas - En Vivo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Puerto Candelaria

Band on the Wall
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amor y Deudas - En Vivo
Got a code?

About

Puerto Candelaria Latin Grammy winners 2019 (Best Cumbia Album) is an innovative and passionate Colombian band that for the last two decades and more, has been an essential element in the movement that redefined the music industry of recent times in Latin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Puerto Candelaria

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.