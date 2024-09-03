Top track

Reverend Beat-Man - Jesus Christ Twist

Reverend Beat-Man + Guest

Le Molotov
Tue, 3 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reverend Beat-Man, un One-Man Band, a entamé son parcours musical en 1986 à Berne, en Suisse, avec son groupe "The Monsters". Par la suite, il a fondé "Lightning Beat-Man One Man Band" avant de changer de nom pour "Reverend Beat-Man" en 1999. Depuis lors,...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reverend Beat-Man

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

