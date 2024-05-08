Top track

Ones To Watch UK: Temm, WILDES, Eden Rain

The George Tavern
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Nation presents

Ones to Watch UK

Temm

WILDES

Eden Rain

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Live Nation
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eden Rain, WILDES, Temm

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am

