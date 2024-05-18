DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TUNE IN: A Modern Circus Event - Presented by CIRQUE VIDA

Radio East
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cirque vida an Austin's based contemporary circus company brings you an evening length cabaret filled with jaw-dropping acrobats, aerialists and contortionists. A thrilling spectacle offering a new take on traditional circus.

All ages
Presented by Radio/East
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

