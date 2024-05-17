Top track

Beringei - Make This Ours - Footshooter Remix

The People, The Place, Curated by Beringei & Footshooter

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
London
About

Resident Beringei returns with his "The People, the Place", club night, following a sold-out event in February. He looks to explore deeper into the sounds that brings us all together as people, aided by special guests behind the decks.

This time he's join...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Beringei, Footshooter, Marla Kether

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm
250 capacity

