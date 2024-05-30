DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flashback Records presents an evening at The George Tavern with Low Lying Sun, Cold Desires, and Civil Partnership.
Expect soaring and atmospheric indie pop from Low Lying Sun, elements of shoegaze and dreampop from newcomers Cold Desires, and 90s inspire...
