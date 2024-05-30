Top track

Low Lying Sun - Car Crash

FB: Low Lying Sun, Cold Desires, Civil Partnership

The George Tavern
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flashback Records presents an evening at The George Tavern with Low Lying Sun, Cold Desires, and Civil Partnership.

Expect soaring and atmospheric indie pop from Low Lying Sun, elements of shoegaze and dreampop from newcomers Cold Desires, and 90s inspire...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Civil Partnership, Low Lying Sun

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

