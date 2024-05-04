DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOBYSTANDRS ft. Gum.mp3, Suga Shay & Strawbry

The Stowaway
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nobystandrs is back for May 4th, and we have the pleasure of bringing Gum.mp3 to the west coast’s Stowaway DTLA for a special night of soulful dance music alongside Sugashay, and DJ Strwbry. Somasounds will also open with a special vinyl/digital mixed medi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.