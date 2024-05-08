Top track

Kazha - One Hundred Years

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kazha, Vela

miniBar
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kazha - One Hundred Years
Got a code?

About

​Kazha is a rock band founded by a Japanese singer-songwriter Kazuha Oda (Kazha) and a guitarist Hideki Matsushige in 2009. Kazuha Oda is a classically trained singer who has worked in various genres of music from Classic to Heavy Metal. Her work has appea...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vela, Kazha

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.