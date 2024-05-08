DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kazha is a rock band founded by a Japanese singer-songwriter Kazuha Oda (Kazha) and a guitarist Hideki Matsushige in 2009. Kazuha Oda is a classically trained singer who has worked in various genres of music from Classic to Heavy Metal. Her work has appea...
