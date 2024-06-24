DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wonder 45 + The Sextones

Colours Hoxton
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Live is psyched to announce this huge co-headline on June 24th, 2024, in the iconic scenario of Colours Hoxton, in Shoreditch: Wonder 45 & The Sextones.

This will be Wonder 45's album launch show where they'll be playing every song from their debu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sextones

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.