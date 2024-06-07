Top track

Boy Who Has Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Annika Bennett + Katelyn Tarver

Supersonic Records
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boy Who Has Everything
Got a code?

About

Annika une artiste new-yorkaise dont le son fusionne l'alternatif, et l'instinct mélodique du classic rock de McCartney. Après le succès de son premier EP, "Only Emotion", Annika Bennett a effectué une série de tournées américaines en première partie de LA...

Présenté par Alias.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Annika Bennett, Katelyn Tarver

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.