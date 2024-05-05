Top track

Elephant Man

Gavsborg live with Jon K, Elle Andrews, k means & 404 Eros

Loki
Sun, 5 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To welcome in the season of bank holidays, long evenings and warmer weather, on Sunday 5th May we invite Gavsborg of the peerless Jamaican dancehall collective Equiknoxx to Loki for a rare live set.

Joined by MAL Recordings founders Jon K & Elle Andrews,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gavsborg, Jon K, Elle Andrews and 2 more

Venue

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Doors open10:00 pm

