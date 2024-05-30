DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WAX BUILDUP: Charged Up Fest Edition

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
DJRichmond
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CHARGED UP ENT.

is a full service American record label based in Richmond, Virginia, providing “Inspiration through Action” since 2002. What started as a core group of childhood friends in 2002 has grown over the last twenty years to become one of the reg...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hip Hop Henry, DJ Mentos

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

