Back To The 80s X NQ64

NQ64 Berwick Street
Thu, 16 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ever wanted to be transported back in time to an arcade from the 80s? With 80s music & 80s arcade games like Pac Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders and Mario?

If you're like us, then the answer is 100% yes. Join us at the legendary arcade bar NQ64 where we'...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

NQ64 Berwick Street

53 Berwick Street, Westminster, London, W1F 0QB, United Kingdom
