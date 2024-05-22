DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clown Show with Skeleton Kii

Skylark Lounge
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fair Kii well!

Skeleton Kii is going to clown school! Now is your last chance to witness their raw, untrained talent before they return a learnéd, pretentious f*ck.

Get ready for this fever dream of a variety show for a night of many hehe’s and haha’s....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

