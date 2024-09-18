Top track

Agriculture - Cú Chulainn

Agriculture

ARCI Bellezza
Wed, 18 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About Agriculture

Labelling their sound as “ecstatic black metal”, LA-based Agriculture pride themselves on putting a more positive spin on the genre. The noise, screams and dense instrumentation are all still present on their debut EP The Circle Chant (2022), but Agricultu Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

AGRICULTURE | LIVE _ MILANO

Data Unica Italiana | 18.09.24

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Hardstaff Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Agriculture

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

