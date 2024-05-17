DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday May 17th
7pm
Adv $18 | Dos $22
21+
--- BLICK BASSY---Indie pop and afro-soul sounds enthusiast, deeply rooted in the African continent, the very talented Cameroonian singer-songwriter Blick Bassy will soon unveil his new album (InFiné).
