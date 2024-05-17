Top track

Blick Bassy - One Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blick Bassy

Club Congress
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blick Bassy - One Love
Got a code?

About

Friday May 17th

7pm

Adv $18 | Dos $22

21+

--- BLICK BASSY---Indie pop and afro-soul sounds enthusiast, deeply rooted in the African continent, the very talented Cameroonian singer-songwriter Blick Bassy will soon unveil his new album (InFiné).

Blick...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blick Bassy

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.