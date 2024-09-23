Top track

Coming Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INTRO: Spielmann & Special Guests

The Grace
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coming Back
Got a code?

About

DHP Family Presents

INTRO: SPIELMANN + SPECIAL GUESTS TBA

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spielmann

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.