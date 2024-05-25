Top track

hubithekid - Jprdl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tough Luvv: Hubithekid London Debut

The George Tavern
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
£22

About

Join Hubithekid on their London debut on May 25th!

with support from:

Marrymeproz

Dj iRubi

Alixn

-- £2 off our pizza if you show your DICE ticket 🍕 --

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tough Luvv
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alixn

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

