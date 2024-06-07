DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HYDRA

Sala Zenith
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.50
HYDRA nace de la ilusión por el techno de sus socios y artistas , devolver al género sus principios morales es su meta , y generar ambientes y eventos respetando los códigos del techno nacional e internacional, ESTAIS PREPARADOS !!!!.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kuroi, Wavesound

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

