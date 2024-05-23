DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SQUEEZE! Social

Holiday Bar
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
SocialAtlanta
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SQUEEZE! Social

The Preparation For Your Next Favorite Memory.

Come meet the people you're partying with as we prepare for the legendary 2-day weekend experience. The SQUEEZE! Social is a light mixer vibe to warm up the shenanigans, as we get ready for t...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SQUEEZE!
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Holiday Bar

1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.