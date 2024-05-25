DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Playin’Paris afterparty : Sixtion and Fam

La Place
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après la finale de basket 3x3, Playin’Paris continue all night long à La Place avec son after party ! Au commande de cette soirée le collectif Sixtion qui ramène son équipe type : Carla Genus, Daddy Chulo, Jojo Skrazzy, Mel Woods, ainsi que OG Drico, et Ey...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place et Sixtion.
Lineup

3
Sixtion, Mel Woods, Carla Genus and 3 more

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

