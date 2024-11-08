DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madame Loyal Rennes : 8 & 9 Novembre

Parc des Expositions de Rennes
8 Nov - 10 Nov
DJRennes
From €48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
C'EST CONFIRMÉ 🔥 NOUS SOMMES DE RETOUR À RENNES LE 8 ET 9 NOVEMBRE 😍

🎟🎟🎟 PRÉ-INSCRIPTION OUVERTE 🎟🎟🎟

👉 Pré-inscris toi pour recevoir un SMS et un MAIL de rappel au moment de la mise en vente.

🔥 MADAME LOYAL FESTIVAL

👉 8 & 9 NOVEMBRE 2024 - R...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Madame Loyal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Parc des Expositions de Rennes

2 La Haie Gautrais, 35170 Bruz
Doors open8:00 pm

