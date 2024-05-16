Top track

Pat Price

BLONDDES + THE INITIATIV + SPREADERS

La Java
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BLONDDES

(Paris, FR - Indie Rock)

https://blonddes.bandcamp.com

BLONDDES est un groupe d’indie-rock formé à Paris en 2017, né de la rencontre de Florent, Raphaël et Joseph, trois passionnés de musique traînant leur solitude dans la capitale. Vite rejoin...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spreaders

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

