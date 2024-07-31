Top track

Lifeguard - 17-18 Lovesong

Lifeguard

Badehaus Berlin
Wed, 31 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.08

About

Formed in 2019, Lifeguard are Asher Case (bass, vocals), Isaac Lowenstein (drums, percussion), and Kai Slater (guitar, vocals). At its core, Lifeguard is a punk band. Their music is loud and energetic. It’s also, at its core, visceral and hypnotic. For the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen & ByteFM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lifeguard

Venue

Badehaus Berlin

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

