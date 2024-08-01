Top track

TERRORIZER

The Underworld
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Founding TERRORIZER member and legendary drummer PETE SANDOVAL (MORBID ANGEL) will be joined by classic era veteran DAVID VINCENT (MORBID ANGEL) for an exceptional TERRORIZER UK tour and European festival appearances this summer of 2024. The band is planni...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Damim, Terrorizer

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

