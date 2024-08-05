DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Troya

Club Chinois
Mon, 5 Aug, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“If you come to the White Island and don’t know @latroyaibiza, then you don’t know Ibiza.”

Mondays are iconic again with LA TROYA.

La Madre de Todas La Fiestas with its amazing community returns in session, celebrating life, opulence and unhinged fun eve...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

