Top track

The Prices Are Insane

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angry Corpses "Resurrected" - Record Release Party

The Kingsland
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Prices Are Insane
Got a code?

About

Angry Corpses Record Release Party

This is an 18+ event
Tripsquad Productionz
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RBNX, Crazy Eddie NYHC, Murderer’s Row

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.