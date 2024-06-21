Top track

Husbands / Dafnez / Roxy 2 / So Perfect

The 4th Wall
Fri, 21 Jun, 9:00 pm
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Come out to the 4th Wall in Arlington for a night of insanely good music.

All Ages
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
Lineup

Husbands

The 4th Wall

204 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, Massachusetts 02474, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

