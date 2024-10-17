Top track

Jackies ADE Boat Party with Louie Vega

Supperclub Cruise
Thu, 17 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsAmsterdam
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Back to old Amsterdam!

Jackies, the well-known Barcelona House Music party and record label, will join forces with Louie Vega, a Grammy winner, to co-produce a Boat Party at Amsterdam Dance Event 2024. It will be a very special event where the maestro wil...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louie Vega, Special Guest

Venue

Supperclub Cruise

De Ruyterkade, Pier 14 Binnenstad Amsterdam 1011 AA
Doors open7:30 pm
275 capacity

