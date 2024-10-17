DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back to old Amsterdam!
Jackies, the well-known Barcelona House Music party and record label, will join forces with Louie Vega, a Grammy winner, to co-produce a Boat Party at Amsterdam Dance Event 2024. It will be a very special event where the maestro wil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.