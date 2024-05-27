Top track

Jerk X Jollof: Atlanta

Westside Motor Lounge
Mon, 27 May, 4:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ATL — ￼ it’s only right we wrap our Memorial Day Weekend tour in the A with the fam! We’re linking our @milkandcookiesfest & @lvrn family for a day party function like no other — meet us at @westside_motor_lounge from 4-10 PM & end your weekend with us 🔊...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

Westside Motor Lounge

725 Echo Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
1000 capacity

