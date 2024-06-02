Top track

Coral Grief - Wow Signal

Kate Malanaphy, Coral Grief, rosie

Cloudland Theater
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kate Malanaphy’s reason for making music is clear upon watching them perform. Their soul manifests with each song; their fears, loves, and impulses ride atop their voice and instrumentation. The emotion and introspection that they channel into their music...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coral Grief

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

