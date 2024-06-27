Top track

Swing For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lefty Parker Color Club Residency

Color Club Tavern
Thu, 27 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Swing For You
Got a code?

About

Austin-based folk artist Lefty Parker's month-long residency at Color Club will explore the most intimate corners of his patient music with some of his friends.

6/6 - with Fran & Tobacco City (duo)
6/13 - with Red PK & Friko (solo)
6/20 - with Case Oa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Special Guest, Lefty Parker

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.