The Roots - You Got Me (feat. Erykah Badu, Eve & Jill Scott)

Soulquarians: The Mothers & Fathers of Neo-Soul

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
We're rewinding to the 90s this AUGUST and immersing ourselves in the stunning sounds of neo-soul's most influential artist collective, the Soulquarians.

Our live band will be serving up live renditions of the biggest Soulquarian tracks, think Badu, Eve &...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
