Wires + Inner Alignment + Y Montejo's Jazz Band

The Goldfish
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Join us for a night of eclectic live music! WIRES are off to tour JAPAN! BUT FIRST are gracing us with their incredible Prog Post Rock! Joined by Inner Alignment and Yosmel Monetjo's Jazz Band!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish x Sticky Rice
Lineup

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

