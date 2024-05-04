DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a night of eclectic live music! WIRES are off to tour JAPAN! BUT FIRST are gracing us with their incredible Prog Post Rock! Joined by Inner Alignment and Yosmel Monetjo's Jazz Band!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.