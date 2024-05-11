Top track

Dano - Santo Grial

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

District - Festival de Musica Urbana

El Siglo - Mercantic
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
GigsSant Quirze del Vallès
From €23.87

About

¡Bienvenidos al primer festival dedicado a la música urbana en nuestra sala!

El sábado 11 de mayo, nos complace presentar un día entero dedicado a la vibrante escena de la música urbana, con la participación de diversos artistas destacados del panorama na...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por BHH Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Belén Natalí, R de Rumba, Dj Hosky and 2 more

Venue

El Siglo - Mercantic

Avinguda De Rius I Taulet 120, 08173 Sant Cugat del Vallès, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

