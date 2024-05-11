DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Francesca Heart, Ludovica De Santis + Exhibition

Mattatoio
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
ArtRoma
€10
About

✶ 𝕮𝕽𝖀𝕯𝕺 pres. Onironautica:

Francesca Heart | Live performance

Ludovica De Santis | Live performance

+ Night Exhibition

Archivio Contemporaneo Exhibition trasforma lo storico padiglione del Mattatoio in un percorso esperienziale, coinvolgendo per...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Visioni Parallele

Venue

Mattatoio

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani 4, 00153 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

