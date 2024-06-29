DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lout Promotions present
Underside
plus guests
Saturday 29th June 2024
at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton
£15 adv
Doors 8pm
Over 18's only
