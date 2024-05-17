Top track

Klangkarussell - Sonnentanz

The Society of Art: Klangkarussell & Einmusik

Go Beach Club
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
DJBarcelona
From €23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bonus track Spring Season at Go Beach Club‼️

We will once again dress up one of the coolest OPEN AIR Clubs in Barcelona with the best of Electronic Music and Street Art from all over the world!

We couldn't be more excited to continue to bring you all art...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Society of Art.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klangkarussell, Einmusik, Agatha Pher

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

