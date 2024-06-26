Top track

Modern Color - Empty Rooms

Modern Color, Bug Bath, Oversize

Boom
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Modern Color + Bug Bath + Oversize

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Boom

8, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St, Leeds LS2 7QG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

