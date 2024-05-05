DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stéphane San Juan

The Turk's Inn
Sun, 5 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for dinner and a show ft Stéphane San Juan. Make reservations via Resy to secure your table. https://resy.com/cities/ny/the-turks-inn

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephane San Juan

Venue

The Turk's Inn

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.