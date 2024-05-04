Top track

okgiorgio - Forza

okgiorgio | Spring Attitude Waves

Lanificio 159
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15

About

OKGIORGIO? OKOKOK per Spring Attitude Waves

okgiorgio all’anagrafe Giorgio Pesenti, bergamasco classe 1996, musicista e produttore di suoni ultra ricercati.

L’artista supera costantemente i limiti imposti dal perbenismo musicale - giusto per ricordarci c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Esperanza (Spring Attitude).

Lineup

okgiorgio

Venue

Lanificio 159

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

