These Are Just Places To Me Now

Folamour pres. House Of Love

O2 Academy Brixton
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
£31.45

Event information

House Of Love is Folamour’s new jewel. A label built around one idea: to create an environment for you to dream. House of Love stands for a culture, a state of mind and a shared passion for music. An environment where the sky's the limit and dreams can com Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears & LWE.

Lineup

Folamour

Venue

O2 Academy Brixton

211 Stockwell Road, London SW9 9SL

Doors open9:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

