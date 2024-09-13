Top track

Shoreditch Street Carnival: No Limit Street Band

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

This September, we’re embracing carnival spirit in true New Orleans fashion with a live set from the finest brass band in town.

The 7-piece strong, No Limit Street Band returns to our stage bringing all soulful bangers from New Orleans classics to Stevie...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

