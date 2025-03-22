Top track

Halcyon and On and On

Orbital

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 22 Mar 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€36.70

About

Depuis plusieurs décennies, le duo Orbital, composé des frères londoniens Phil et Paul Hartnoll, a créé un vaste catalogue de musique électronique ambitieuse mais accessible, influencée par une large palette de genres : de l’ambient à l’électro en passant...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orbital

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

