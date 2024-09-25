Top track

Film School + Holy Springs

MOTH Club
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Film School, the Los Angeles based group have been indie shoegaze stalwarts since their formation in 2001. After two decades and a handful of line-up changes, their extensive discography presents a dynamically textural, lush psychedelic rock that has featu...

18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

Film School, Holy Springs

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
