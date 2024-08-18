DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abe Partridge

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 18 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70
About

Abe Partridge live at Eddie's Attic!

Abe Partridge is a heralded musician, singer/songwriter, visual artist, and podcaster based in Mobile, Alabama. His 2018 debut, Cotton Fields and Blood For Days earned him rave reviews, with Tony Paris saying in The Bi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Abe Partridge.

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

